Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 827.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.66% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $488.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

