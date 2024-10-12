Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVXC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.