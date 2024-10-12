Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.76 and last traded at 0.76. 24,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 11,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.76.

Avant Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.91 and its 200 day moving average is 1.38.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

Featured Stories

