Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $11.83 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.83 billion and approximately $391.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $29.10 or 0.00046106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,597,144 coins and its circulating supply is 406,594,044 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

