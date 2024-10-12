Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Autosports Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

