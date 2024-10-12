Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
Autosports Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Autosports Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autosports Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Autosports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autosports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.