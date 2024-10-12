Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Autonomix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMIX
Autonomix Medical Stock Performance
Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Autonomix Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Autonomix Medical Company Profile
Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autonomix Medical
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Autonomix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autonomix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.