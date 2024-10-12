Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Autonomix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company.

Autonomix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMIX remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Autonomix Medical has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Autonomix Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

