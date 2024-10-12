Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH) to Issue $1.60 Interim Dividend

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.603 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
