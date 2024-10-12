Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.60 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

