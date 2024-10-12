Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.25 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.34). Approximately 80,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 249,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3,366.67.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

