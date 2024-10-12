Atwater Malick LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.16. 1,093,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

