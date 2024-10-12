Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 5.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.
Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:CAT traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.
Insider Activity
In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
