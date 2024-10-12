Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 5.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.