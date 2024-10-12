Atwater Malick LLC Has $10.05 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,786,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,886. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

