Atwater Malick LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.