Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez Sells 750 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,846,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.