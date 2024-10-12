Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 5,172 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $982,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 204,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,780,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.06 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

