Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

AAME opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

