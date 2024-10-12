Atco Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.
Atco Price Performance
Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter.
Atco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atco
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.