Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.09.

ALAB opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,701,698.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,762,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,351,942.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,791 shares of company stock worth $20,840,158 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $18,666,000. Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $20,608,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $4,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $11,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $2,515,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

