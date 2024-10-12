ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 82.1% in September

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the September 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut ASOS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
