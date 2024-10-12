Asio Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.