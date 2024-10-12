Asio Capital LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Generac by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $173.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $175.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

