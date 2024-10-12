Asio Capital LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $211,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

