Asio Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Crocs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

