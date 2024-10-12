Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $370.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.