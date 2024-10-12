Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

