Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 64.0% in September

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants accounts for 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARKR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.80. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

