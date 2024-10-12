ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.