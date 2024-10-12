Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $385.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.50.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $416.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.68. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $417.71. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

