Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $364.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.50.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

ANET opened at $416.97 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $417.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $206,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

