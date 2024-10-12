Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardent Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.