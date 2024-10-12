Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.80, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $118.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

