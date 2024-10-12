Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after buying an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,508,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

