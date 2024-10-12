Arbitrum Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $181.79 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.5287028 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1014 active market(s) with $184,269,048.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

