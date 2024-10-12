Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.99. 9,899,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 6,582,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Digital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 771,699 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 536,948 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

