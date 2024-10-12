Angela Luger Acquires 900 Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Angela Luger acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($16,431.10).

Jet2 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JET2 opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 836.47, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. Jet2 plc has a 1 year low of GBX 960 ($12.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,568 ($20.52). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JET2 has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.17) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.87) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

