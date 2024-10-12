Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 34930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$264.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andean Precious Metals news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.36 per share, with a total value of C$952,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,202,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,032. Company insiders own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Andean Precious Metals

Featured Articles

