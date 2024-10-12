Analyzing Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) and Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centuri and Chesapeake Utilities”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.90 billion 0.55 -$186.18 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Utilities $670.60 million 3.94 $87.21 million $4.68 25.13

Analyst Ratings

Chesapeake Utilities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centuri.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centuri and Chesapeake Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50 Chesapeake Utilities 0 2 1 0 2.33

Centuri currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.74%. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus price target of $121.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Centuri’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centuri is more favorable than Chesapeake Utilities.

Profitability

This table compares Centuri and Chesapeake Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Utilities 13.61% 9.51% 3.63%

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities beats Centuri on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the United States; and sustainable energy investments. This segment is also involved in the provision of other unregulated services, such as energy-related merchandise sale and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and plumbing and electrical services. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

