Analysts Set Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Target Price at C$8.34

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCFS shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Tidewater Renewables

Shares of TSE:LCFS opened at C$2.01 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

