Analysts Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $51.00

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingevity will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
