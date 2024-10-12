Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Target Price at $314.74

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $264.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

