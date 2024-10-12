Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $166.00

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $160.81 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

