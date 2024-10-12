Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 154.91%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.