Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.56.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $502.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $502.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,685,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.