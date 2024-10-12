Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $555.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $490.00 to $555.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $502.50 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $502.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

