Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 1028792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a market cap of C$145.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$43.27 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

