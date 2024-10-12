American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $255.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $223.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

AMT opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.56 and its 200-day moving average is $205.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 21,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 229,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Georgetown University increased its position in American Tower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 19,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

