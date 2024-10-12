American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.81 and last traded at $137.94, with a volume of 10225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,921,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,145,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 576,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

