American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.07. Approximately 12,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 21,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

