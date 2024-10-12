Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $216,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 204,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

