Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32. 1,499,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,588,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter worth $83,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

